Ukrzaliznytsia warns of enemy attempts to obtain data on railways, military cargo

The Russian side is attempting to obtain information about the facilities of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, their location and condition, as well as the movement of military cargo, the company's press service has reported on Telegram.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that the obtained information could be used for subsequent strikes on railway infrastructure.

"If you or your acquaintances in social networks, messengers, or through acquaintances are offered money or asked under the guise of an 'anonymous task' to photograph an Ukrzaliznytsia facility or provide its geolocation, including after shelling, to report on the movement of military cargo, to damage Ukrzaliznytsia property, or to commit any other actions against the railway – do not agree and do not transmit such information," the company's message issued on Wednesday reads.

The company urged citizens not to help the enemy and not to agree to such offers.