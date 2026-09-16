KAB strikes on Sumy injure 6, including teenager – official

Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has reported that six people were injured in Sumy following an enemy guided aerial bomb (KAB) strike, including a 14-year-old girl.

"Currently, 6 casualties are known as a result of the KAB strikes on Sumy," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Hryhorov, four people were injured as a result of hits on the private residential sector, among them a 14-year-old girl. She and two other adults received assistance at the scene, while one man is undergoing examination at the hospital.

He reported that two residential buildings were destroyed at the impact sites and another 10 were damaged. Damage was also reported at an educational institution.

Additionally, two men who were injured in a strike on an industrial zone are currently in the hospital.

As reported earlier that day, Russian troops launched guided aerial bomb strikes on three locations in the Sumy community.