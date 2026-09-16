Mandatory child evacuation zone expanded in Donetsk region, covering settlements in Sviatohirsk, Sloviansk, Novodonetske communities – official

In Donetsk region, the zone of mandatory child evacuation has been expanded to include specific settlements within Sviatohirsk, Sloviansk, and Novodonetske communities, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has reported.

"We are expanding the zone of mandatory child evacuation in a forced manner in the Donetsk region. We are talking about separate settlements of the Sviatohirsk, Sloviansk, and Novodonetske communities," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Earlier that day, the introduction of a mandatory child evacuation regime in Sloviansk was already reported, referencing the head of the city military administration, Vadym Liakh.

In turn, Filashkin listed all the settlements in the Donetsk region (specifying streets) where the mandatory child evacuation regime will be introduced.

Thus, in Sviatohirsk community: the villages of Adamivka, Hlyboka Makatyha, Mykilske, and Khrestyshche.

In Sloviansk: the historic entries of Istorychnyi, Kvitnevyi, Mykoly Khvylovoho, Skifsky, and Yakovleva Oleksiia; and the streets of 6-ho Veresnia, Anatoliia Svyrydiuka, Berdianska, Berezneva, Borysa Patona, Vasyla Slipaka, Vasyla Stusa, Veresneva, Voloshkova, Volonteriv, Heolohichna, Hirska, Demokratychna, Dmytra Dontsova, Eneidy, Yednosti, Zhurnalistiv, Zoriania, Ivana Fedorova, Ihoria Hrishina, Iziumska, Kalynova, Karpatskoi Sichi, Kerchenska, Klenova, Kniazia Ihoria, Kozatska, Kolontaivska, Korsunska, Kotliarevskoho, Krasnohirska, Lanova, Levadna, Lesi Ukrainky, Lisna, Literaturna, Luhanska, Malovnycha, Matska, Medova, Mykoly Kolosovskoho, Mykoly Semeika, Mykoly Khvylovoho, Myru, Mystetska, Molodizhna, Nazara Yaremchuka, Novoselivska, Olesia Honchara, Otamanska, Okhtyrska, Pavla Hlazovoho, Pivnichna, Pryvilna, Rezhyserska, Rekonstruktsii, Rubizhna, Sambirska, Sanatorna, Serpneva, Silzavodska, Sichovykh Striltsiv, Skifska, Smarahdova, Solovina, Tenysta, Truskavetska, Tsylinna, Chervonoi Kalyny, Chumatska, Schedra, Shliakhetna, Yuvileina, Yuriia Bahatikova, Yakovleva Oleksiia, and Yantarna; as well as the alleys of 6-ho Veresnia, Anatoliia Svyrydiuka, Berdianskyi, Vysoky, Volonteriv, Demokratychnyi, Dmytra Dontsoho, Druzhkivskyi, Eneidy, Zhurnalistiv, Zoriany, Iziumsky, Istorychnyi, Kerchensky, Kniazia Ihoria, Kozatskyi, Krasnohirskyi, Kustarnyi, Lanovy, Literaturny, Pryvilnyi, Rubizhnyi, Skifskyi, Smarahdovyi, Soloviny, Tarasa Shevchenka, Truskavetsky, Tsylinny, Chervonoi Kalyny, Yahidny, and Yakovleva Oleksiia.

In Sukhanivka of the Sloviansk community: Heroiv Neba, Horova, Zarichna, Luhova, Toretska streets, and Luhovyi lane.

In Novodonetske community: the urban-type settlement of Novodonetske and the villages of Iverske, Novosamarske, and Shostakivka.

According to Filashkin, the evacuation will be carried out accompanied by parents, persons replacing them, or legal representatives. "Local military administrations, police, rescuers, and children's affairs services are involved in the work. People will be accompanied at all stages—from departure to the reception point and subsequent placement in safer regions. We make all decisions with one goal—to prevent new casualties among children," he emphasized.

Filashkin appealed to parents asking them not to hesitate and not to expose their children to danger.