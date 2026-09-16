Butenko announces UAH 100 mln book procurement program for school libraries

Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko has announced a program to procure books for school libraries worth UAH 100 million.

Speaking at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation on Wednesday, Butenko stated that they had worked together on a support program for publishers involving an additional order from the Ministry of Education worth UAH 100 million dedicated to school libraries.

In turn, Committee Chairman Serhiy Babak noted that the preparation of the project is currently entering the home stretch.

Babak expressed hope that the Cabinet of Ministers would adopt the decision, allowing them to launch a UAH 100 million program exclusively for book procurement for school libraries, which would serve as assistance to domestic publishers.