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Ionushas neither confirms nor denies possible prosecutor general appointment

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Ionushas neither confirms nor denies possible prosecutor general appointment
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Serhiy Ionushas (Servant of the People faction), head of the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee, avoided giving a direct answer when asked whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had offered him the post of prosecutor general.

"I'm not ready to comment on this question. What I can tell you is that historically, heads of relevant committees — the law enforcement committee and the legal policy committee — sometimes go on to hold positions in ministries and agencies. That's how I'll answer you," Ionushas told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Deciding on candidates for prosecutor general is the president's prerogative, and he, as before, will make his own determination on the matter when the time comes, the committee head stressed.

#prosecutor #general #rada #candidate #ionushas
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