Sybiha: Putin aims to trigger migration to Europe; Black Sea blockade part of this plan

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin seeks to increase migration to Europe, and the blockade of the Black Sea is one of the methods used to carry out this plan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“Putin seeks to drive migration to Europe—and the Black Sea blockade is part of his plan,” Sybiha wrote in a post published on the social network X.

According to him, Russian terror threatens not only Ukraine but also countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The most vulnerable families in nations dependent on food imports will directly feel the consequences of Moscow's actions due to rising food prices and shortages, which lead to malnutrition and hunger.

“Beyond this humanitarian toll, Moscow is pursuing a further goal: destabilizing Europe. Putin is betting that hunger and food shortages can cause an influx of migrants. That is precisely what he aims for, particularly ahead of elections in EU member states next year,” Sybiha noted.

He emphasized that Putin is aware of how sensitive the issue of migration is in European election campaigns and—according to him—has observed how effectively networks linked to Russia exploited the recent crisis in Ceuta.

Sybiha also noted that Moscow would employ available methods to increase migration to Europe, with the blockade of the Black Sea being just one of them. He cited the Lukashenko regime in Belarus as another.

“Moscow believes its strategy will create tension, sow division, strengthen radical anti-European movements, and ultimately weaken Europe's support for Ukraine,” the foreign minister said.

He emphasized the strategic importance of supporting the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea for the European Union and the international community.

“We need urgent action to ensure uninterrupted commercial shipping from Ukrainian seaports, develop all possible alternative routes and mechanisms to transport goods through the EU, and provide maximum support for Ukrainian farmers in this difficult situation,” Sybiha noted.

According to him, another critically important priority is the development and joint implementation of a pan-European strategy to counter Russian campaigns of disinformation, interference, and manipulation.