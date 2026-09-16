Koretsky discusses support for Ukraine's energy system with speaker of Japanese House of Reps

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed support for Ukraine's energy system with Eisuke Mori, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament.

"First of all, I thank Japan and the Japanese people for their solidarity and comprehensive support for Ukraine. Japan remains one of our closest friends and partners. Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, budgetary support for Ukraine has exceeded $20 billion," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting in Kyiv.

He also thanked the Japanese government and JICA for the energy equipment already provided and highlighted the importance of accelerating the delivery of power transformers, which are needed by frontline regions this coming winter.

"I urged Japanese businesses to participate more actively in Ukraine's recovery in the energy and infrastructure sectors. We are ready to create the necessary conditions for joint projects. We also look forward to a partnership in establishing an insurance mechanism for businesses in Ukraine operating amidst constant Russian attacks," the prime minister wrote.