Rada ratifies agreement on Ukraine's participation in European Defence Fund

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the European Union regarding Ukraine's participation in the European Defence Fund (EDF).

A total of 312 members of Parliament voted in favor of the corresponding bill (No. 0390) in both the first reading and as a whole during the parliament's plenary session on Wednesday.

As noted in the explanatory memorandum, Ukraine's participation in the Fund will facilitate deeper defense-industrial cooperation with the EU, involve Ukrainian companies in joint projects regarding the research, development, and production of defense products and technologies, and boost the innovative and manufacturing capacity of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex.

The European Defence Fund is an EU instrument designed to support joint defense research and development and to strengthen the European defense technological and industrial base.

The agreement on Ukraine's participation in the EDF was signed in Kyiv on July 13, 2026.