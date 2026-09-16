AFU General Staff reports hit on enemy Su-24

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported that on September 15 and the night of September 16, several key enemy targets were struck, specifically a Su-24 aircraft at the Saky airbase (in temporarily occupied Crimea) and launch sites for strike UAVs in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

"On September 15 and the night of September 16, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important military targets belonging to the Russian aggressor. Specifically, a Su-24 aircraft was hit at the Saky airbase in temporarily occupied Crimea. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the General Staff said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

Reports also indicate strikes near the city of Donetsk on sites used for the storage, preparation, and launch of strike UAVs, as well as strikes on occupier UAV command posts in Staromlynivka and Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) and Pokrovske (Zaporizhia region).

An enemy ammunition depot was hit in Dovzhansk, Luhansk region. Fuel and lubricant storage bases, belonging to the occupying forces, were struck in Rovenky (Luhansk region) and Berdyansk (Zaporizhia region). Grenader technical reconnaissance posts were hit in Suvorove and Rysove in temporarily occupied Crimea.