USF confirm elimination of Russian general who reported to Putin on alleged capture of Kostiantynivka

Robert Brovdi (Madyar), Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has confirmed the elimination of Major General Anton Grunis, commander of the 4th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. In July, Grunis had reported to Vladimir Putin the alleged complete "capture of Kostiantynivka" in Donetsk region.

"As a man with a Hungarian surname, born in Ukraine and fighting alongside the 'Birds' [drone units] for the Motherland, I report verbally: General Grunis was eliminated on September 12, 2026, in his nighttime lair in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region by the 'Birds' USF retribution squad—which delivered a 'special award' to him," Brovdi wrote on Telegram on Wednesday, sharing footage of the destruction of Grunis' command post.

According to Brovdi, the operation was carried out by personnel from the 427th Separate USF Regiment Rarog.