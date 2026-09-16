Sybiha on strikes against passenger transport: If Moscow chooses escalation every day, pressure on Moscow must escalate every day as well

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has called on partners to step up pressure on Russia in response to its attacks on passenger transport in Ukraine.

“The international response cannot remain periodic while Russian terror is daily. Every Russian attack must trigger new pressure. Every attack must bring new sanctions against Russia’s revenues, technology, production, and supply chains. The price of aggression must rise every single day that Russia continues it,” Sybiha said on X.

He responded to the morning strike by a Russian FPV drone on a passenger bus in Nikopol district—which killed at least five people and injured seven others—as well as to the Russian attack on Kyiv-Mykolaiv passenger train, whose passengers and crew were successfully evacuated in time.

According to the minister, these attacks follow the same logic: Russian forces target passenger trains, locomotives, stations, and railway routes, fully aware of their importance to the civilian population, evacuation efforts, and Ukraine's economy.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine requires additional air defense systems and interceptors, and that the Russian war machine—along with its production and financing—must be systematically dismantled.

“If Moscow chooses escalation every day, the pressure on Moscow must escalate every day as well,” the foreign minister noted.