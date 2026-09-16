Von der Leyen calls Russia's war against Ukraine ‘deliberate strategy of terror’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen states that the war Russia is waging against Ukraine is a "deliberate strategy of terror."

“Every day this summer, strike after strike hit Ukrainian cities. In Kryvyi Rih, Russian drones struck a crowded shopping mall in broad daylight. Then they struck a second time – deliberately targeting the rescue workers who rushed in to help. This is not just war. This is a deliberate strategy of terror,” she stated in Strasbourg on Wednesday during the European Parliament's plenary session, as part of the annual 2026 State of the Union address.

Von der Leyen stated that Ukrainians “have proved countless times that their spirit cannot be broken.” She said that “this summer, a little girl showed the whole world the true essence of this.” It’s about Oleksandra Paskal, who lost her leg in a Russian missile strike but returned to sports with a prosthetic.

“She trained harder than ever. And started winning gold after gold. This summer she travelled the world with her Dance of Freedom tour. Her aim is to tell the world about Ukrainian resilience in the fight for freedom. She has inspired people at the Tour Eiffel and in Times Square, in Rio and in Tokyo. And today, she wants to bring her message right here to the heart of Europe. Honourable Members, please join me in welcoming Sasha. You are a great inspiration to all of us,” ...the President of the European Commission addressed Olekandra, who was present in the European Parliament chamber.

MEPs welcomed Oleksandra with applause.