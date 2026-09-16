Russia strikes electric locomotive in Kovel – Zelenskyy

Russian forces struck an electric locomotive in Kovel, Volyn region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

“Russian attacks on logistics and critical infrastructure continue unabated – the locomotive of a regular passenger train was struck in the Mykolaiv region. A railway station and a diesel locomotive were damaged, but the Ukrzaliznytsia team handled the situation well – they warned people in time, and no one was hurt. Nearly 170 passengers were evacuated. An electric locomotive in Kovel was also struck,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

According to him, Russian attacks also continued in other regions of Ukraine. Firefighting operations have been underway in Kyiv since the night, and Kherson, Donetsk, and Poltava regions came under fire.

The President also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in a Russian strike on a minibus in Nikopol.

He emphasized the need to protect human lives by forcing Russia to halt this "asinine war."

“And gifts to the aggressor in the form of eased sanctions will certainly do nothing to advance peace. And right now, in these very days, the United States Congress is considering an important Lindsey Graham bill that could send the right signals and help take the right steps toward genuine peace. Discussions are also underway in the EU on extending sanctions against Russia for its war,” Zelenskyy added.

According to him, when such brutal killings are being committed by Russia every day, it is important that the sanctions imposed in response to the war be strong.

“This is not the time to ease the pressure. Now is the time to do everything to ensure that diplomacy succeeds through strength,” he summed up.