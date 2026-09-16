Number of enterprises joining private air defense system rises to 81 – Defense Ministry

Over the past two months, the number of enterprises authorized to implement private air defense measures has increased from 51 to 81, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

A total of 92 enterprises from various sectors and regions of Ukraine submitted applications to participate in the pilot project. Of these, 81 have already received the relevant status.

"Eighty-one enterprises have joined the private air defense system. As recently as mid-July, the figure stood at 51. The pilot project was launched at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense in late 2025 to provide additional protection for facilities systematically targeted by enemy drone attacks," the agency noted on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the private air defense system does not operate autonomously.

"Its teams are part of the multi-layered airspace protection system and are commanded by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.