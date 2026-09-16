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One killed, five injured in Kherson – Military Administration

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Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces launched strikes on four settlements within Kherson urban community, reported Yaroslav Shanko, head of Kherson City Military Administration.

"As a result of Russian attacks in Kherson community, one person was killed and five were injured," Shanko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kherson, Antonivka, Kamyshany, and Zymovnyk came under Russian artillery fire and drone strikes.

The strikes also damaged private homes, apartment buildings, non-residential structures, and civilian vehicles.

#strikes #kherson #aftermath
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