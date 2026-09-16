Russia believes it needs six months to occupy entire Donbas – Zelenskyy

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia considers the full occupation of Donbas its minimum objective and expects to achieve it in approximately six months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"He [Putin] wants to occupy Donbas. He believes his goal—his minimum goal—is to fully occupy Donbas, and he convinces his people—using intelligence and military data, especially military information—by saying that we need one month, then two months, three months, and then six months to occupy Donbas," Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS News.

According to him, the Ukrainian side is aware of information suggesting that the Russian leadership may have been informed that achieving this goal would require at least one and a half to two years.

"I know they said it would take him six months to occupy Donbas, and I know some told him: 'Look, our estimates suggest you will need at least two years, or a year and a half,'" the president noted.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that the exact content of these estimates is unknown to the Ukrainian side.

"They told the truth—they don't know, but they can look at the amount of territory he [Putin] has occupied over the last two years. Excuse me, but less has been occupied than he currently desires. So the situation is complex: his assessment is incorrect," the head of state said.