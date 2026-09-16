Ukraine will conclude new contracts to strengthen protection of Ukrzaliznytsia facilities – Zelenskyy

Protection of critical infrastructure, energy and railway logistics became the main topic of the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. During the discussion, special attention was paid to the work of Ukrzaliznytsia, which remains one of the key targets for enemy attacks, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

"Despite delays, despite strikes, and despite all the damage, we are keeping our logistics running. There will be additional contracts for systems to strengthen protection of the railways, border crossings, and other Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. The decisions on this are already in place. We spoke with the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister of Finance about finding a way for our state-owned banks to support our state logistics system. This is not an abstract matter – this is about Ukraine’s life," the president said.