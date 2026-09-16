Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Ukraine will conclude new contracts to strengthen protection of Ukrzaliznytsia facilities – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Add as source
Ukraine will conclude new contracts to strengthen protection of Ukrzaliznytsia facilities – Zelenskyy

Protection of critical infrastructure, energy and railway logistics became the main topic of the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. During the discussion, special attention was paid to the work of Ukrzaliznytsia, which remains one of the key targets for enemy attacks, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

"Despite delays, despite strikes, and despite all the damage, we are keeping our logistics running. There will be additional contracts for systems to strengthen protection of the railways, border crossings, and other Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. The decisions on this are already in place. We spoke with the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister of Finance about finding a way for our state-owned banks to support our state logistics system. This is not an abstract matter – this is about Ukraine’s life," the president said.

#infrastructure #defense #critical
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT