URCS conducts psycho-educational training sessions across 23 Ukrainian regions

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is conducting psycho-educational sessions in 23 regions of Ukraine along with the capital of Kyiv.

"Sessions are currently being held in 23 regions of Ukraine and in the city of Kyiv. Since the beginning of the year, over 1,800 events have taken place, involving more than 17,600 participants," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Session topics include distress and its impact on the individual, anxiety and coping strategies, dealing with loss, and other mental health-related subjects. Dedicated series of psycho-educational sessions—titled "By your side after the front"—are also being conducted for veterans, as well as for their families and close circles.

During a "Self-help for stress" psycho-educational session at the Resilience Center in Zaporizhia, participants learned how to recognize signs of stress, support themselves in difficult situations, and find their own ways to restore emotional balance.

Special emphasis was placed on practical exercises designed to reduce tension, restore inner balance, and better manage emotional strain. A creative element—drawing—complemented the meeting, offering a chance to step away from daily worries.