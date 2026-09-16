Poroshenko hands over 10 Ai-Petri systems to military

Petro Poroshenko, a Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party, announced the handover of another 10 Ai-Petri technical reconnaissance countermeasure systems to Ukraine's Defense Forces.

"The situation on the battlefield has changed. This is not a war of tanks, or even of drones, as we are accustomed to saying. It is now a war of technologies. Whoever leads in technology leads in the war," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the Ai-Petri system has become one of the most successful Ukrainian defense developments created through private investment.

"Today, we are handing over ten Ai-Petri systems to the Armed Forces. They blind strike drones and prevent them from reaching their targets. Ultimately, this technological advantage is transformed into saved lives of Ukrainian soldiers," he noted.

As reported by the specialized Polish publication Milmag, the Ai-Petri systems were showcased at the MSPO 2026 international security and defense technology exhibition in Kielce, Poland. According to the publication, more than 300 such systems are currently in operation at the front.

According to the manufacturers, Ai-Petri is a system designed to detect and counter enemy technical reconnaissance; it employs machine learning algorithms to adapt to changing battlefield conditions. Upon detecting a target, the system can automatically track it and disrupt its control channels, video transmission, and satellite navigation signals.

According to published specifications, the system is capable of countering targets at ranges of 20 to 30 km, depending on the terrain, and operates within the 300–6000 MHz frequency range. The system is produced in both stationary and mobile versions; the mobile variant can be deployed by two service members in approximately 10 minutes.

The system is also reportedly being deployed to protect critical infrastructure facilities. The Ai-Petri project was launched in the autumn of 2023 with private investment from Poroshenko, who, according to the developers, contributed over UAH 200 million toward its creation and production.