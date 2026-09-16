Ukraine successfully testing new interceptors against jet-powered Shaheds – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian specialists are successfully testing a new domestically developed system designed to intercept jet-powered Shahed drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Tuesday.

“Today, there was a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, about a new step by our manufacturers: there has been a successful test of another interceptor against Russian jet drones. The Shahed was successfully hit,” the President stated.

He added that the project is currently being refined and that work by other developers is also ongoing.

"We are awaiting a functional tool. It is crucial to have a sufficient range of defenses against attack drones. We are currently deploying our combat aircraft—fighters and helicopters—to the fullest extent to provide cover for cities and villages. The interceptor crews tasked with taking down standard 'Shaheds' are operating effectively; last night, the shoot-down rate for Shaheds was 93 percent. That is a significant figure, though, of course, more is needed. We are allocating whatever state resources and funds are required for this effort to ensure the provision of all necessary weaponry," Zelenskyy concluded.