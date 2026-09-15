Zelenskyy, Speaker of Japanese Parliament discuss energy, defense cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed energy support for Ukraine and defense cooperation with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament Eisuke Mori, and the president invited Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to visit Kyiv, according to a press release from the President's Office.

According to the President's Office website, Zelenskyy thanked Japan for its consistent support of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

On his Telegram channel, Zelenskyy said "this is a very important visit right now, amid constant and brutal Russian shelling. The fact that the Japanese delegation is in Kyiv despite all the threats is a true sign of respect, which we appreciate. And we will always be happy to welcome Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to Ukraine.

"We highly appreciate the humanitarian, energy, and political support. Since assuming the G7 presidency, Japan has consistently supported Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and has always spoken out in support of us, and I want to thank you and your people for that," the President of Ukraine said.

According to Zelenskyy, the parties discussed energy support for Ukraine ahead of winter, as well as defense cooperation, specifically Japan's participation in the PURL program. "I thank the Speaker, the Parliament, and the entire people of Japan for their principled solidarity, tangible assistance, and support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zelenskyy said.

As noted by the President's press service, Zelenskyy said Japan has always strongly condemned the Russian leader's aggression against Ukraine and strongly condemned his visit to the Kuril Islands. "In this regard, we certainly stand with Japan and support your sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Head of State said.

Mr Mori thanked Ukraine for supporting Japan's territorial integrity. "For my part, I would like to reassure you once again that Japan always supports Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence," the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament said.

Mr Mori recalled that in 2022, the Japanese parliament adopted a resolution condemning Russia's attempts to violate Ukraine's territorial integrity. "That is precisely why we have come here to Ukraine – to once again demonstrate our position as the Japanese Parliament: that all parties, regardless of their political stance, support Ukraine and will continue to support Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy specifically noted Japan's decision regarding non-lethal defense aid, particularly its participation in the PURL program.

It is reported that the president invited Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi to visit Ukraine.

The president awarded the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament the Order of Merit, First Class.