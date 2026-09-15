Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Kravchenko from post of Prosecutor General

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

The text of the decree has been published on the president's website.

Earlier that day, September 15, parliament approved Kravchenko's dismissal.

As reported, Kravchenko submitted his resignation on September 7 amid a National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) investigation as part of operation "Carthage," in which he and his first deputy, Maria Vdovychenko, are named in the materials of covert investigative (search) operations. No formal charges have been brought against Kravchenko. The official himself categorically denies any involvement in the legalization of funds from illegal call centers or the possession of undeclared assets, asserting that the Anti-Corruption Bureau's accusations are baseless.

On Monday, September 14, Kravchenko signed a notice of suspicion addressed to Semen Kryvonos, director of the NABU. In response, the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) stated that they view these actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on independent anti-corruption bodies.

Kravchenko confirmed that he had left Ukraine, citing a business trip as the reason. He stated that he had traveled to France to participate in a hearing of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), but PACE reported that neither he nor his representatives would be attending the meeting in question. The Prosecutor General arranged his business trip to France starting on September 13 – six days after he submitted his resignation.

On September 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended Kravchenko from his position as Prosecutor General, a post he had held since June 21, 2025.