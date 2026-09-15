Govt preparing backup logistics routes in frontline regions – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian government is preparing a decision regarding backup logistics routes in frontline regions; specifically, plans are in place to combine rail and bus routes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.

"The Ukrainian government is preparing a decision on backup logistics routes in frontline regions, and algorithms for combining rail and bus routes have been calculated," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The meeting also addressed challenges and potential joint measures with partners to ensure logistics security in border areas adjacent to EU countries and Moldova.

Separately, the Headquarters meeting reviewed Ukrzaliznytsia's capacity for rolling stock repairs and issues regarding equipment supplies.

"We also updated tasks concerning the protection of specific critical infrastructure facilities—details are not public. I am grateful to Ihor Klymenko for the thorough organization of the Headquarters' work," the President noted.