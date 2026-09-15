Finland approves EUR 290 mln aid package for Ukraine – Stubb

On Tuesday, September 15, Finland decided to provide Ukraine with its 34th package of defense materiel worth EUR 290 million, the country's President, Alexander Stubb, announced.

“Ukraine is preparing for the coming winter and needs all the support we can give. Today, Finland decided on its 34th defence materiel package for Ukraine, worth EUR 290 million. The package includes equipment urgently requested by Ukraine,” Stubb said on X.

He emphasized that Ukraine has been waging a defensive struggle for five years now.

“We support Ukraine because it is morally right to do so, and because this is about the security of all of Europe — and therefore about the security of Finland as well,” Stubb noted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, for his part, thanked Finland for the new package of defense support and announced that the total value of aid from the country has already reached EUR 3.6 billion.

“This support responds directly to Ukraine’s urgent defence needs. Finland has already provided EUR 3.6 billion in defence materiel, demonstrating remarkable consistency in strengthening our ability to defend our people and resist Russian aggression,” he said on X.