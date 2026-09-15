Zelenskyy replaces leadership of interagency military-technical cooperation commission, initiates membership changes – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), Yevhen Ostriansky from his post as chairman of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control, and appointed NSDC Deputy Secretary Davyd Aloian as the commission's chairman.

"To appoint Davyd Manvelovych Aloian – Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine – as chairman of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control Policy, relieving Y. Ostriansky of these duties," reads Decree No. 919/2026 of September 15, published on the Ukrainian President's website on Wednesday.

In the decree, Zelenskyy also instructed the head of the interagency commission to submit proposals regarding the commission's membership within two weeks.

As previously reported, the president dismissed Ostriansky from the post of first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and appointed Serhiy Naumenko to that position on August 17.

Aloian, who served as Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries until the ministry was dissolved, was appointed by Zelenskyy as Deputy Secretary of the NSDC in September 2025. NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, welcoming Aloian's appointment, noted his extensive experience in the defense industry, particularly in developing projects to localize production, strengthening cooperation with European partners, and formulating a strategy for defense-industrial development.