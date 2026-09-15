McDonald's opens first location in Ukrainian resort Bukovel

Private joint-stock company (PJSC) McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., which operates the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, has opened its first restaurant in Bukovel, in the village of Polyanytsia, the company's press service said.

This is the 10th restaurant opened by the chain this year.

The nearly 477-square-meter facility has about 280 seats. The restaurant will offer all of McDonald's modern service channels. Customers will be able to place orders at self-service kiosks in the dining area, use the McDrive, or place an order in advance through the Mobile Order service in the McDonald's app. The restaurant dining area is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., while the McDrive operates from 5:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

As reported, all McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine operate under enhanced safety rules: during an air raid alert, a restaurant temporarily suspends operations so employees and visitors can move to the nearest shelter, and resumes service after the all-clear. Restaurant employees receive their full wages regardless of the time spent in the shelter during their shift.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine opened on May 24, 1997, in Kyiv. To date, McDonald's employs nearly 11,000 Ukrainians and operates 131 restaurants in 44 populated areas. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the company has opened 43 new locations.

According to the analytical system Opendatabot, McDonald's in Ukraine generated UAH 21.3 billion in revenue in 2025, 26.6% more than in the same period a year earlier. Net profit increased 21.3%, to UAH 1.567 billion. Last year, the company paid UAH 3.5 billion in taxes to the state budget.

McDonald's in Ukraine is a founding partner and the largest corporate partner of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ukraine.

MCD Europe Limited (London, United Kingdom), with a 100% stake, is listed as the owner of the foreign-invested enterprise McDonald's Ukraine Ltd.