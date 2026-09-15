Beskrestnov backs civilian access to Defence Forces map tracking Russian UAV movements

Adviser to the President of Ukraine Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), commenting on the decision by Kyiv Region Defense Council to grant gas stations access to the map tracking the movements of enemy UAVs – which is used by the Defense Forces – spoke in favor of making such information available to the entire population of Ukraine.

"A decision has been made to grant gas stations access to the map showing the movements of Shahed UAVs. Ukrzaliznytsia already has this access. Other organizations also have this access. Most importantly, our enemy also has access to the system, simply because with such a large number of users, it is impossible to keep the information secret. Administrators of hundreds of Telegram channels have access, and they relay what they see in their own words," he said on Facebook on Tuesday.

In this context, Beskrestnov asks: "Can you name even one reason not to provide this information to the entire population? It could potentially save hundreds of lives!"

According to him, the Ministry of Defense has already "discussed this option several times and found no arguments against it. Highly precise coordinates, target numbers, classified information, and information about specific targets will be accessible only to the military. Civilians need only to know where the threat is right now."

Earlier that day, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said that, following a decision by Kyiv Regional Defense Council and in coordination with Kyiv Regional Military Administration, gas stations in the region would gain access to a special digital air awareness system used by the Defense Forces. According to him, access to the system will allow responsible gas station employees to view real-time information on the movement of enemy aerial targets and make faster decisions regarding the operation of gas stations during a threat.

As previously reported, on September 12, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said the government is already testing a dedicated software solution for gas stations designed to track the movement of drones and automatically and promptly alert stations to an approaching enemy threat.

According to Koretsky, after testing at gas stations, the system is planned to be expanded to other businesses.