KSF's European office opened in Brussels to promote Ukraine's interests – Yatsenyuk

The European office of Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) has opened in Brussels (Belgium), and political scientist and foreign and security policy expert Marcin Bużański has been appointed its executive director.

According to a statement on the KSF website on Tuesday, the office's goal is to help Ukraine achieve its key objectives, primarily victory in the war, accession to the European Union and NATO, the reconstruction of the state, holding Russia accountable and securing reparations from it, and full participation in shaping Europe's new defense architecture.

"Ukraine today is defending not only itself – it is defending Europe. We are opening an office in Brussels to ensure that Ukrainian interests are consistently represented where decisions about Europe's future are made," Head of the KBF and former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk said.

It is noted that the office will foster dialogue with EU and NATO institutions, the governments and parliaments of partner countries, leading think tanks, civil society, and the media, and will serve as a platform for international meetings, negotiations, expert discussions, and joint initiatives. The CBF office will also promote the development of strategic cooperation in the EU – Ukraine – United Kingdom framework and deepen collaboration with key NATO partners.