Attack drones damage seven sites in Kyiv region over past 24 hours – Regional Military Administration

Enemy attack drones have damaged seven sites in Kyiv region over the past 24 hours—including private homes, a hangar, vehicles, and a municipal facility—reported Tymur Tkachenko, head of Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy continues to attack Kyiv region with strike drones. Seven sites in the region have been damaged over the past day," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, damage was recorded in Boryspil, Brovary, and Bucha districts. Private homes, a hangar, vehicles, and a municipal facility were damaged.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Tkachenko noted.

All necessary emergency services are working at the sites. Specialists are continuing to address the aftermath of the attack.