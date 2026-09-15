Kyiv shelling leaves one dead, 12 injured, six hospitalised – mayor

Six people injured in Tuesday's Russian strikes on Kyiv remain in hospitals in the capital, and one man has died, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Since the morning of September 15, 12 people have been injured in the capital as a result of enemy attacks. One of them, who was seriously wounded, died in the hospital. Six of the injured are being treated in city hospitals. The others received medical care on an outpatient basis or at the scene," Klitschko said on Telegram.

He had previously reported six casualties and later stated that one of the wounded could not be saved.

According to Klitschko, the occupiers attacked gas stations in various districts of Kyiv; in Solomyansky district, garages and a non-residential building were hit, and debris from downed drones fell in open areas and near residential buildings.