Drone hits garage cooperative in Kyiv's Solomiansky district – Klitschko

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KYIV. Sept 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – A drone struck Kyiv, with another crashing in an open area, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"In Solomiansky district, a strike hit the territory of a garage cooperative. Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

In addition, he said a drone crashed in an open area at another address in Solomiansky district.

In the same district, Klitschko said on Telegram, drone debris was reported to have fallen in the courtyard of a residential building.