Dnipropetrovsk judge sentenced to 11 years for $15,000 bribe – SAPO

The Cassation Criminal Court within Ukraine's Supreme Court ruled on September 15 to uphold the March 27, 2023 verdict of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) and the November 2, 2023 ruling of the HACC Appeals Chamber, which found former Babushkinsky district court judge Andriy Leonov of Dnipropetrovsk guilty of soliciting $30,000 and actually receiving $15,000 in undue benefit for issuing a ruling in a criminal proceeding he was presiding over.

"Leonov was found guilty of committing an offense under Part 4, Article 368 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (as amended by Law No. 889-VIII of December 10, 2015), and sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment, with a ban on holding the position of judge for three years and confiscation of all property he owns," the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court, having heard arguments from both sides, upheld SAPO's position and rejected the defense's cassation appeal. The Supreme Court's ruling is final and not subject to appeal.