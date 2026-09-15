Zelenskyy: we will significantly strengthen electronic warfare for critical infrastructure protection, increase procurement

Ukraine will significantly strengthen its electronic warfare (EW) capabilities and increase procurement to protect critical infrastructure and logistics from Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the Stavka (Supreme Commander-in-Chief's headquarters).

"Clear reports from intelligence: we've identified what Russia's terrorist focus is mainly aimed at under the enemy's approved plans. We have solutions for protection. In particular, we will significantly strengthen our EW capability and increase procurement volumes — contracts have been confirmed," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

He said the relevant issues were discussed at the Stavka meeting, including contracts for producing protection systems for critical infrastructure and logistics.

"We analyzed in detail the needs of Ukrzaliznytsia, gas station networks, and designated critical enterprises that are particularly significant targets for Russian strikes," the president said.

The operations of designated mobile fire teams and air defense lines will also be reformatted.