Finland approves EUR 290 mln aid package for Ukraine – Stubb

Finland decided on Tuesday, Sept 15, to provide Ukraine with a 34th defense materiel package worth EUR 290 million, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said.

"Ukraine is preparing for the coming winter and needs all the support we can give. Today, Finland decided on its 34th defence materiel package for Ukraine, worth €290 million. The package includes equipment urgently requested by Ukraine @ZelenskyyUA," Stubb wrote on X.

He stressed that Ukraine has now been fighting its defensive struggle for a fifth year.

"We support Ukraine because it is morally right to do so, and because this is about the security of all of Europe — and therefore about the security of Finland as well.," Stubb said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, for his part, thanked Finland for the new defense support package and said the country's total assistance to Ukraine had now reached EUR 3.6 billion.

"This support responds directly to Ukraine’s urgent defence needs. Finland has already provided €3.6 billion in defence materiel, demonstrating remarkable consistency in strengthening our ability to defend our people and resist Russian aggression," he said on X.