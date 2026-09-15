HACC extends Yermak's procedural obligations but drops electronic bracelet requirement

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has extended the procedural obligations imposed on former head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, who is suspected of legalizing (laundering) criminally obtained property and involvement in elite construction. For medical reasons, Yermak will no longer be required to wear an electronic bracelet.

"The HACC investigating judge partially granted the SAPO prosecutor's motion and extended the procedural obligations imposed on the former head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine for a period of 60 days," the HACC said in a statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to the HACC, the suspect must appear whenever required by the detective, prosecutor and court; notify the investigator (detective), prosecutor and court of any change in his place of residence or work; not leave the previously established localities; surrender his passport(s) for foreign travel, diplomatic passports, and other documents allowing entry to and exit from Ukraine to the relevant state authorities for safekeeping; and refrain from communicating with individuals specified in the investigating judge's ruling (other suspects in the proceedings and witnesses) regarding the circumstances outlined in the notice of suspicion.

At the same time, according to the court's statement, the obligation to wear an electronic bracelet was not extended.

"We would separately note that, according to the explanations of an independent medical specialist, continued use of the electronic monitoring device could pose a threat to the person's life and health. This circumstance was one of the grounds on which the HACC declined to extend this procedural obligation," the HACC explained.

As previously reported, NABU and SAPO served Yermak with a notice of suspicion on May 11, 2026, in a case involving the legalization of nearly UAH 460 million (about $9 million). Prosecutors named Yermak as one of the participants in an organized group involved in legalizing UAH 460 million through elite construction near Kyiv. The case concerns the construction of the elite cottage development "Dynastia" in Kozyn, near Kyiv. According to the investigation, the money for the construction may have originated from corruption schemes and embezzlement at Energoatom. In addition to Yermak, the case also names former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich. Yermak has denied owning any elite real estate.

SAPO had asked the court to set a preventive measure for Yermak of detention with a bail alternative of UAH 180 million, but the HACC set it at UAH 140 million. On May 18, Yermak was released from pretrial detention after bail of UAH 140 million was posted for him. He was also placed under a number of procedural obligations, including wearing an electronic bracelet. Yermak's defense insisted the suspicion was entirely unfounded.

On May 21, the HACC Appeals Chamber reviewed the defense's appeal and upheld the preventive measure set by the court of first instance.

In June, the HACC rejected a motion from Yermak's defense to change the preventive measure, specifically to lift the requirement to wear an electronic monitoring device. In August, the HACC eased his preventive measure, allowing him to travel from Kyiv and Kyiv region to a number of other regions, but again declined the defense's request to remove Yermak's electronic bracelet.