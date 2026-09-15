Only Rada can decide whether law, justice will prevail today – Kravchenko ahead of Rada vote on his dismissal

Ruslan Kravchenko, suspended from his duties as prosecutor general amid the "Carthage" anti-corruption operation, published a post expressing hope for parliament ahead of the Verkhovna Rada vote that ultimately approved his dismissal on Tuesday, also saying there were no grounds for the suspicion notice issued against National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Director Semen Kryvonos.

"The president has the constitutional right to submit a request to dismiss the prosecutor general. He has likewise been granted the right, though not a constitutional one, to suspend the prosecutor general from duty during martial law. I respect this right and will submit to it," Kravchenko wrote.

At the same time, he stressed that the president has no right "to demand that lawmakers make decisions that fall within their exclusive powers."

"I appeal to lawmakers. At all times, it has been the Verkhovna Rada that has stood as a bulwark against the country sliding into a lawless abyss and anarchy… Only Ukraine's Parliament can decide today whether Law and Justice will finally prevail in our state," he said, without specifying which particular parliamentary decision he considers lawful and just.

Kravchenko thanked the Verkhovna Rada for its trust and said he would respectfully accept any decision on his dismissal, provided it was a decision made by parliament itself.

As previously reported, resolution No. 16064 granting consent to the president's request to dismiss Kravchenko as prosecutor general was supported by 317 lawmakers at Tuesday's plenary session of the Ukrainian parliament.

Kravchenko submitted his resignation on Sept 7 amid a NABU investigation under the "Carthage" operation, in which he and his first deputy, Maria Vdovychenko, appear in materials from covert investigative actions. He has not been notified of suspicion. He categorically denies any involvement in laundering funds from illegal call centers or having undeclared assets, calling the anti-corruption bureau's accusations baseless.

On Monday, Sept 14, Kravchenko signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. In response, NABU and SAPO said they view this as a continuation of a systematic attack on independent anti-corruption bodies.

Kravchenko confirmed he had left Ukraine, saying he had gone on a business trip. According to Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach, Kravchenko's wife left the country via Moldova on Sept 12.

Kravchenko said he had traveled to France to attend a hearing of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe's (PACE) parliamentary network, but PACE said he and his representatives would not be taking part in the session. The prosecutor general's business trip to France was arranged starting September 13 — six days after he submitted his resignation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended Kravchenko from his post as prosecutor general, which he had held since June 21, 2025, on September 14.