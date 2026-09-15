Zelenskyy: priority targets, resources needed for further military operations identified

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty, has identified the next priority targets for military operations, the resources needed, and preparatory measures.

"We also talked about our further military operations, our long-range capability. I'm grateful to the Defense Ministry for its thorough approach to supporting these operations. Together with Yevhen Khmara and the commander-in-chief, we identified the next priority targets, the resources needed for them, and preparatory measures," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram Monday.

The results of Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia's oil-based war economy are "significant enough" and add necessary leverage to diplomacy, he said.

Zelenskyy separately reported the successful testing of another interceptor against Russian jet-powered drones. A Shahed was successfully hit, though developers still need to refine certain aspects of the interceptor's guidance, he said, adding that work continues and more time is needed.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to take its own de-escalation steps, but partners must ensure Russia's compliance with its own de-escalation commitments regarding Ukrainian critical infrastructure "over the long term and reliably."