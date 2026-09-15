Sybiha on shelling of Danish military helicopter: Russia continues to try to destabilize Europe

Ukraine has expressed full support for Denmark in connection with Russia's provocative and unacceptable actions, specifically the attack on a Danish military helicopter, and stated that it is ready to contribute to strengthening Europe's defense against Russian threats, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has stated.

"Moscow continues its attempts to destabilise Europe, not just Denmark. Joint and decisive action is required and Ukraine is ready to contribute to all efforts aimed at strengthening the protection of Europe from Russian threats," Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

As reported, a Royal Danish Air Force Fennec helicopter was targeted by two signal flares. According to the Danish Defense Command, the flares were fired by a Russian frigate operating in international waters near Gedser.