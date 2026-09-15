Verkhovna Rada dismisses Prosecutor General Kravchenko

The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

A total of 317 people's deputies voted in favor of resolution No. 16064 on granting consent to the dismissal by the President of Ukraine of Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General at a plenary session of the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday.

As reported, Kravchenko submitted his resignation on September 7 amid a NABU investigation within the framework of Operation Carthage, where he and his first deputy, Maria Vdovychenko, figure in materials from covert investigative actions. No notice of suspicion has been served to Kravchenko. The official categorically denies involvement in the legalization of funds from illegal call centers and the existence of undeclared assets, declaring the anti-corruption bureau's accusations to be groundless.

On Monday, September 14, Kravchenko signed a notice of suspicion against National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Director Semen Kryvonos. In response, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) stated that they regard such actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on independent anti-corruption bodies.

Kravchenko confirmed that he had left the territory of Ukraine, citing that he departed on a business trip. According to Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach, Kravchenko's wife left the country on September 12 via Moldova.

Kravchenko stated that he traveled to France to participate in a hearing of the Parliamentary Network of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), but PACE reported that he and his representatives would not take part in the corresponding meeting. The Prosecutor General formalized his business trip to France starting September 13, which was six days after he submitted his resignation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General on September 14, a position he had held since June 21, 2025.