Poroshenko in Rada on UAH 27 bln deficit: Rada not informed which spending lines are at risk

Lawmaker Petro Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party, said during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada that Ukraine's security situation has worsened due to the lack of effective air defense against jet-powered drones.

"Yesterday the prime minister reported a lack of money and a financial crisis, while Ukrainian soldiers are doing more than the state has any right to demand of a person. But instead, the state is demanding they also compensate, through their own heroism, for the unprofessionalism of those who should be securing financing and international support from partners," Poroshenko said.

He noted that the Cabinet of Ministers still has not submitted a third of the bills parliament needs to pass in order to receive support from partners.

"Yesterday the prime minister talked about a 27 billion deficit. Parliament hasn't been told which specific spending lines are at risk either. We're told about 45 bills needed to secure Western aid, and all the responsibility is placed on parliament, on you, the mono-majority. And in the process, they forget to mention that 15 of those 45 bills haven't even been submitted by the government yet," he said.

Poroshenko called for fulfilling Ukraine's EU integration commitments and for passing bills on rebooting the State Bureau of Investigation and on a competitive selection process for the prosecutor general post.