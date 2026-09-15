Russian army losses since start of 2026 exceed 300,000 troops – General Staff

The losses of Russian servicemen in killed and wounded since the beginning of 2026 have reached 301,030 people, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers suffered the heaviest losses during the three summer months, totaling 124,170 servicemen. In June, losses amounted to 39,290 people, in July to 42,860, and in August to 42,020.

In September, as of the beginning of September 15, the occupiers' losses stand at 20,360 people.

The General Staff noted that this level of losses is comparable to the personnel of nearly 150 motorized infantry regiments, assuming an estimated strength of about 2,000 servicemen per regiment.

"The enemy's significant losses are the result of effective combat operations by all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the General Staff noted.