URCS 'Reboot' program participants complete training

Participants in the Ukrainian Red Cross's (URCS) 'Reboot' program have completed training across 10 professional fields.

"In Odesa, Kropyvnytsky and Ivano-Frankivsk region, 88 participants in the Ukrainian Red Cross's 'Reboot' program have completed their training," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Program participants trained in floristry, massage therapy, sewing and hairdressing. They also learned skills in project management, interior design, software testing, SMM, internet marketing, accounting and micro-entrepreneurship.

Those who gained a new profession included veterans and people forced to leave their homes because of the war.

The courses combined theoretical and practical classes so that participants could not only gain new knowledge but also learn to apply it. Practical and psychological workshops on developing personal and professional skills were also held for them.

Since completing the training, some graduates have already found jobs. The program's team continues to stay in touch with participants, helping them keep working toward professional fulfillment and carrying out their own plans.

The 'Reboot' program is implemented with financial support from the Swiss Red Cross in Ivano-Frankivsk and Kropyvnytsky, and from the German Red Cross in Odesa.