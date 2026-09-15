Man killed, 4 women injured in UAV attack on Zaporizhia – SES

A man was killed and four women were injured as a result of Russian drone strikes hitting an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine has reported on Telegram.

"As a result of the hit on an infrastructure facility, a man was killed, and four more women were injured," the statement reads.

According to the SES, necessary medical assistance is being provided to the injured, and the total number of casualties is being clarified.

Rescuers extinguished a fire covering a total area of 200 square meters. All city emergency services worked at the scene.