Russia shells Kherson region, killing 1, injuring 11

Russian troops have shelled the Kherson region, leaving one person dead and 11 others injured, Head of the Regional Miltary Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has reported.

"Due to Russian aggression, one person was killed, and another 11 sustained injuries," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin noted that over the past day, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Pryozerne, Sadove, Oleksandrivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Tomyna Balka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Urozhaine, Borozeneske, Nova Kuban, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Mykhailivka, Novosvoskresenske, Novoraisk, Kostyrka, Vysoke, Lvove, and the city of Kherson came under enemy aviation, drone terror, and artillery shelling.

According to him, the Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging six multi-story buildings and two private houses in particular.

The occupiers also mutilated an administrative building, an outbuilding, a bus, and private cars.

Meanwhile, 13 people were evacuated from liberated communities in the region on Monday.