Russian strikes on Kramatorsk, Sloviansk kill 2, injure child and another person – SES

Two people were killed and two others, including a child, sustained injuries as a result of Russian strikes on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk region, the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine has reported.

In Kramatorsk, Russian troops launched an airstrike on the private residential sector. Rescuers discovered the body of a dead person under the rubble of a private house, and another person was injured.

In Sloviansk, following an enemy strike, a woman was trapped under the rubble of a private house. Rescuers unblocked the fragments of her body, reporting that a child born in 2012 was also wounded in the enemy attack.