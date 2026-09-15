Injured in Izium rises to 9 – Synehubov

The number of casualties resulting from a massive guided aerial bomb strike by Russian occupiers on the city of Izium in Kharkiv region is rising, reaching nine as of 11:43, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has reported.

"The number of victims in Izium has risen to 9 people. Medical teams are providing assistance to everyone," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, two apartment buildings, a private house, and an administrative building were damaged as a result of the shelling.

As previously reported, the occupiers launched a massive guided aerial bomb strike on Izium, with two casualties reported as of 10:15.