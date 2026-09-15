Zelenskyy: Defense Forces strike oil refinery in Syzran, drone production enterprise in Taganrog

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have struck an oil refinery in Syzran, Samara region of Russia, a drone production enterprise in Taganrog, Rostov region, and a drone preparation and launch site in the Oryol region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"Russia does not stop its strikes against our energy sector, regular logistics, and critical infrastructure. And our responses to them for this are tangible. There are new results by the Defense Forces of Ukraine regarding the oil refinery in Syzran; there was also a hit in Taganrog on a drone production enterprise, and on a drone preparation and launch site in the Oryol region. There were hits in the Black Sea as well," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He also noted the U.S. decision regarding Russia's VTB Bank, calling it one of the systemic Russian banks "substantially involved in schemes supporting the Russian war and Russia's relations, in particular, with the Iranian regime."

"There is no alternative to ending this war. And it is necessary that all forms of pressure on Russia form the right diplomatic situation," the President emphasized.