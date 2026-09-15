225 combat clashes at frontline in past day, most active in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces 225 times, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"In total, 225 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day. The aggressor launched 55 airstrikes using 190 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,183 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out 1,724 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements," the statement reads.

In North Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, two enemy assault operations have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched one airstrike using a single guided aerial bomb and carried out 50 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements.

In South Slobozhanske direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units three times toward the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Lyman, and Obukhivka.

In Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to improve its positions by conducting eight assault operations toward Radkivka, Tyshenkivka, Monachynivka, and Kindrashivka. Five of these attacks are still ongoing.

Six attempts by the invaders to advance were repled in the Lyman direction near the settlements of Novoيهorivka, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Yampil.

In Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces halted seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlements of Ozerne, Kryva Luka, and Mykolaivka. Two battles are ongoing.

In Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 27 enemy assaults near the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Illinivka, Dovha Balka, Rusyn Yar, Toretske, Vilsne, and Stepove. Two attacks are ongoing.

The enemy launched 22 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Hannivka, Bilytske, Dobropillia, Svitle, Matiasheve, Serhiivka, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne. One assault operation is still continuing.

"According to preliminary estimates, 62 occupiers were eliminated and 15 wounded here today; six motor vehicles, a special asset, two UAV control posts, a fuel and lubricants depot, and 36 personnel shelters were destroyed. Five motor vehicles, nine UAV control posts, and 123 personnel shelters were damaged. 298 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the text states.

In Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Rizdvianka, Dobropillia, and Charivne. One of these assaults is still ongoing.

In Orikhiv direction, the enemy attempted to advance toward Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.