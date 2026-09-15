Kyiv cinemas to keep screenings running during yellow-level alerts

Kyiv cinema chains have announced new rules for running screenings during yellow- and red-level air raid alerts.

Multiplex, Planeta Kino, Oskar and the Zhovten cinema have all published notices on how screenings will proceed when an "air raid alert" signal sounds.

Multiplex said moviegoers can now plan a trip to the cinema with more confidence: during a yellow-level alert, the chain pauses the screening and informs guests of the threat and the direction to the nearest shelter, and once the all-clear is given, the screening resumes and viewers can continue watching.

During a red-level alert, however, the cinema halts operations and the screening is canceled.

"Once the red alert ends or its level changes to yellow, the cinema may resume operations. If a screening was canceled due to a red-level alert, you'll be able to get a refund in the form of a promo code for a future screening. If a screening was only interrupted due to a yellow-level alert, refunds are available for guests who left during the screening," the chain said.

At the same time, the chain noted that rules may vary at individual cinemas depending on decisions by local authorities or the rules of a particular shopping mall.

"During a yellow-level alert, our cinemas continue operating, depending on the region and location. You can stay for the screening, but for your safety we recommend heading to a shelter and staying there until the all-clear," Planeta Kino said.

Oskar, meanwhile, said its cinema at the Smart Plaza mall will continue operating during a yellow-level air raid alert.

The Zhovten cinema likewise said it will continue screenings during a yellow-level alert, with each viewer free to decide whether to stay for the screening.

"If you decide to leave the hall, please speak to an administrator. We'll give you a promo code so you can finish watching the film later," the cinema said.

At the same time, if a red-level alert lasts no more than 20 minutes, tickets remain valid; if it lasts longer than 20 minutes, the screening is canceled.

In that case, electronic tickets will automatically be refunded as promo codes sent to the email address used at purchase, while paper tickets can be reissued at the box office.

As reported, the government established on September 4 that the "air raid alert" signal in the national centralized automated warning system is differentiated, based on information from the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces, into the following threat levels for air attack assets: red level — missile or missile-drone threat, or a massive drone threat; yellow level — drone threat.

The decree stipulates that during a yellow-level air threat, businesses may continue operating, and visitors may decide at their own discretion whether to remain on the premises.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed relevant agencies to draft recommendations on how mass cultural, sporting, entertainment, social, religious, advertising, scientific and educational events should be held under a yellow-level threat.

Kyiv theaters have also announced new rules for running performances during yellow- and red-level air raid alerts, with a number of theaters saying they will continue performances during a yellow-level threat.