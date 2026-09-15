Zelenskyy appoints new commander of AFU Medical Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Kostiantyn Humeniuk as the new Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The corresponding presidential decree, No. 910/2026, has been published on the Head of State's official website.

By the preceding decree, No. 909, the President dismissed Anatoliy Kazmirchuk from this post.

Humeniuk is a Medical Service Colonel, educator, Candidate of Medical Sciences, and Doctor of Medical Sciences. He is an Honored Doctor of Ukraine and a laureate of the Borys Paton National Prize of Ukraine.

In May 2014, he served in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone. In 2017, he became the chief surgeon of the ATO, and from 2018 to 2019, he served as the chief surgeon of the Joint Forces Operation. Since 2019, he has served as the chief surgeon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.